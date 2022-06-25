Victoria Coach Station assault: Police release image of man
- Published
A photo has been released of a man police want to find after an attack near London's Victoria Coach Station.
Kamil Sobala, 31, had just arrived in central London from Bath when he said he approached two men for directions to a Tube station last Saturday evening.
The Polish national said he was beaten up in Elizabeth Street by a man in a grey suit because of his nationality.
He was taken to hospital by members of the public after police did not attend. No arrests have been made.
Police believe one of two men shown in the footage running away from the scene in Ebury Street carried out the attack at about 19:50 BST on 18 June.
His associate, with darker hair, stood by while the assault took place, police said.
We want to trace this man in connection with an assault near to Victoria Coach Station— MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) June 25, 2022
If you know who he is, please call 101, tweet @MetCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK with the reference 7204/18JUN.
Read more here:https://t.co/S80eEvPrFh
Mr Sobala suffered cuts and bruises to his face as well as a head injury in the attack which is not being treated as a hate crime.
"I only asked them for directions and if they knew for a place to charge my phone," he said.
