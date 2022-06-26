Bexleyheath sinkhole to take up to six weeks to repair
A section of a residential road in south-east London swallowed up by a large sinkhole will remain closed for up to six weeks, Bexley council says.
Tuesday's collapse caused "extensive damage" to services, including sewers, on Martens Avenue, in Bexleyheath, and saw a motorbike fall in.
Material from the hole is being removed and replaced over the weekend.
In a statement, Bexley council apologised for the inconvenience caused by repairs.
It added: "The council's engineers currently estimate that it will take about six weeks to clear the site, fill the hole, repair Thames Water's pipes below the ground and then re-lay the road surface and footpaths.
"Local residents will be updated on the progress of the work."
Although nobody was hurt, the collapsed area spans the entire width of the street and several metres along the road.
Neighbours previously described the situation as "crazy" and recalled the "crack" of the road giving way.
