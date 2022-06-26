Tottenham road death: Man arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
- Published
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in north London.
Police were called at about 00:30 BST on Sunday to Northumberland Park, in Tottenham, after a 62-year-old man was hit by a van. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Met said.
Although the driver of the van did not stop at the scene, police found his vehicle nearby.
A man in his 30s has been arrested and taken into police custody.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.