London road deaths reached record low in 2021 while serious injuries rose
- Published
The number of people killed on London's roads fell to the lowest number on record last year, according to a report by Transport for London (TfL).
Fatalities in 2021 decreased by 22% on 2020 but casualties rose as traffic returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Walkers, cyclists and motorcyclists were the most vulnerable road users, making up 81% of casualties.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said more needed to be done "to eradicate road deaths and serious injuries".
Fatalities reached a record low in London last year, while the national average increased by 7%.
But the number of serious injuries in the capital increased by 18% last year, compared to 2020, which TfL attributed to more traffic on London's streets after lockdown was eased.
People riding motorbikes were also disproportionately killed in the capital last year, making up 19% of all deaths but were responsible for only 3% of kilometres covered.
But the transport body's report found that cars were the vehicle type most involved in collisions in 2021 and made up 64% of those that resulted in death or injury, an increase of 2% on 2019.
Ten cyclists were killed on the capital's streets last year, down 40% on a 2005-2009 baseline but the number of bike users suffering serious injuries increased by 54%.
TfL said this partly reflected the increase of journeys made in London by bike to 4%.
Speeding was found to be the biggest cause of fatal collisions, being a contributing factor for more than half of incidents.
The mayor said more needed to be done to achieve TfL's Vision Zero goal, which aims to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on London's roads by 2041.
"Every death and serious injury on our roads is a tragedy and I refuse to believe that they are something we have to accept as inevitable," he said.
"Our Vision Zero action plan sets out tough measures to help reduce risk and eliminate death and serious injury from London's roads."
Mr Khan also said discouraging Londoners from using cars would help to reduce casualties.
He added: "The pandemic has also demonstrated that fewer cars on our roads mean fewer deaths and serious injuries, which is why I'm determined to make sure we deliver a green recovery in London by encouraging more Londoners to walk and cycle."
Nick Simmons, RoadPeace CEO, said: "Our members are only too aware of how road crashes change lives.
"Whilst there is some encouragement to be taken from the fact that deaths are falling, vulnerable road users continue to be most at risk and casualties have increased.
"So RoadPeace strongly support Vision Zero week and will work with TfL, the Metropolitan Police and everyone else involved to highlight road trauma and raise awareness of Vison Zero."