Tram services in south London hit by drivers' strike
- Published
Commuters in south London are facing severe disruption as tram drivers have gone on strike over pay.
Transport for London (TfL) says no trams are running from Wimbledon to Beckenham Junction and Elmers End.
Extra buses will be running in areas along the route, but are expected to be busier than usual.
Aslef said its members were taking the industrial action over the offer of a 3% pay rise, which it said was a real-terms pay cut.
It wants to see a pay rise in line with inflation.
Finn Brennan, who represents tram drivers for the union, said: "Our members do a difficult and demanding job, working round the clock shifts over 364 days of the year. They deserve a fair pay settlement."
Trish Ashton, TfL Director of Rail and Sponsored Services, said they were disappointed.
"We urge them to meet with Tram Operations Ltd, the operator, to try and resolve this matter and avoid disruption to our customers."
The strike is set to continue into Wednesday; TfL said it expected to run the same level of service as on Tuesday.
Customers are advised to check the latest information before they travel and allow more time for their journeys.
Another two-day strike is set to take place on 13 and 14 July, Aslef said.
