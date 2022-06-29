Hounslow murder: Men arrested over Karamjeet Singh Reel stabbing
Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old man who was stabbed in Hounslow on Saturday.
The Metropolitan Police said the men, aged 32 and 23, and both from Ealing in west London, were arrested on Tuesday by officers investigating the murder of Karamjeet Singh Reel.
Mr Singh Reel, from Hounslow, was found in the early hours of Saturday with knife wounds and died at the scene.
Both suspects are in police custody.
