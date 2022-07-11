Lambeth: £22m in low-traffic fines an abuse of power, say campaigners
A London council has been accused of an "abuse of power" by campaigners after it issued almost £22m in low-traffic neighbourhood (LTN) fines in a year.
OneLambeth criticised Lambeth Council, who issued 183,192 fixed penalty notices in 12 months.
Offending drivers are handed a £120 fine for entering the controversial zones, which prevent through-traffic, reduced to £65 if paid within 14 days.
The local authority says LTNs "reduce road danger".
It also argues LTNs offer various health benefits to local residents and believe they will increase journeys cycled or walked.
More than 300 LTNs have been set up, or are being set up, across the UK in the past two years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Drivers in London received more than 750,000 in fines over the past 24 months, about 80 every hour.
The LDRS said one camera in Southwark made more than £5m within 12 months.
Sofia Sheakh, a disabled Lambeth resident who is "heavily reliant" on her car, lost a High Court battle against Lambeth Council last year.
She had argued the authority had failed to consult residents properly over the introduction of LTNs, which had "negative impacts" on those with disabilities.
But a High Court judge ruled the scheme was "a genuine experiment".
The judge ruled that the coronavirus pandemic had prompted the Department for Transport (DfT) to encourage councils to take "radical and almost immediate measures" to enhance walking and cycling.
But anti-LTN group OneLambeth, which has been approached for comment by the BBC, told the Telegraph: "It's an awful lot of money.
Grotesque
"People are struggling to pay their bills, striking because of low wages, struggling with fuel costs, so to have these fines in this excessive climate is slightly grotesque.
"It's an abuse of power in a climate where people are struggling financially."
A Lambeth Council spokesperson said: "LTNs work to reduce through-traffic, lower vehicle speeds and reduce road danger at the same time as improving air quality and enabling more walking and cycling. In our borough, which has low car ownership, they also contribute to tacking health inequalities.
"Drivers who are fined are breaking the rules. We anticipate the numbers of fines will fall as more people embrace environmentally friendly transport options, and those who have to drive follow the rules."
