Man arrested after gay choir member hurt in 'homophobic attack'
A man has been arrested after a suspected homophobic hate crime left two men needing hospital treatment.
The victims - a member of the London Gay Men's Chorus and his partner - were attacked in the early hours of Saturday after leaving a bar in east London.
The suspect was held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm during the assault in the Wentworth Mews area.
The Met said the attack is being treated as a hate crime "due to insults shouted by the suspects".
Police said it is believed that more than one person was present.
The London Gay Men's Chorus described the assault as a "terrible attack", which it said reinforces the importance of tackling homophobia.
The choir is participating in Saturday's Pride event in London, which is marking the 50th anniversary of the UK's first Pride parade.
Peter Ptashko, chorus chair said: "This terrible attack only serves to underline how important it remains to fight against homophobia and all forms of discrimination.
"After 30 years, our mission of 'social justice through song' has never been more important to achieve a more equal, diverse and inclusive society that we all need today more than ever."
The injured men have been discharged from hospital and police have appealed to any witnesses who are yet to speak with officers to contact them.