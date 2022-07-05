Peckham immigration protest: Police watchdog seek witnesses
Witnesses are being sought by the police watchdog as part of its investigation into whether the Met Police used excessive force during an immigration protest.
The incident saw a police van, which contained a Nigerian man arrested on suspicion of overstaying his visa, blocked by activists.
He was later released on bail.
Some activists said they were pushed by the police during the incident on Evan Cook Close, Peckham, on 11 June.
The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) has urged witnesses to contact the organisation.
"To assist with our investigation into the level of force the police officers used, we would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened," IOPC regional director for London Sal Naseem said.
"We are aware that footage of the incident, which appeared to show force being used, was posted on social media in the aftermath of the incident and would urge anyone who either has, or knows of, any footage that may have been recorded to contact us as soon as possible."
