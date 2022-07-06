Richard Okorogheye death: Met Police failed family of missing teen
The Metropolitan Police will apologise to the family of Richard Okorogheye for failings identified by a watchdog into the handling of initial reports that he was missing.
The 19-year-old went missing from his home in west London, on 22 March, 2021.
His body was found 20 miles away in Epping Forest, Essex, two weeks later.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated complaints about how officers handled the initial reports that he was missing.
Mr Okorogheye left his home in Ladbroke Grove without his medication but was not officially recorded as missing until 24 March, two days later.
IOPC investigators examined complaints from Mr Okorogheye's mother Evidence Joel about how she was treated during the calls.
The investigation completed last month, concluded that "overall, officers provided an unacceptable level of service to Evidence Joel when she reported her son was missing and that the force should apologise."
Richard was first reported missing on 23 March last year and his body was recovered from a lake in Epping Forest nearly a fortnight later, on 5 April.
Evidence gathered by the IOPC indicated police failed to correctly record the teenager's medical condition after they were told he had sickle cell anaemia.
This and other information should have been passed on sooner to the relevant team, the IOPC said.
Findings included one in which Ms Joel was told words to the effect of: "If you can't find your son, how do you expect us to?"
She believed racism underpinned some of the treatment she received and that police were too slow to classify Richard as missing, the IOPC said.
The IOPC's investigation found that:
- Mr Okorogheye should have been classed as a missing person earlier and he was classed as low risk for too long. It was 27 March before the risk level was increased to medium and then high
- A call handler inaccurately recorded Mr Okorogheye's condition as anaemia rather than sickle cell anaemia on the initial police report
- Two other call handlers failed to update an inspector that Mr Okorogheye's condition was sickle cell anaemia, as they believed there was no significant difference between the two conditions in terms of risk
- The inspector who made the initial assessment Mr Okorogheye was "not missing" did follow local guidance but, given his mother had reported that he left home without his medication, he did not accurately record and explain why his condition was not considered to be an immediate health risk
- A constable failed to add to the missing person report concerns raised by Richard's GP about the risks his condition posed to him. The officer assumed this was not new information.
