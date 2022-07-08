London Underground: Five Tube stations to get 4G coverage
London Underground passengers at five major Tube stations will have access to 4G within six months, Transport for London (TfL) has said.
Bank, Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road, Euston and Camden Town will gain coverage following a pilot scheme on the eastern end of the Jubilee line.
All major mobile phone networks have signed up to provide coverage across the Tube network, TfL said.
Sadiq Khan said the scheme was "central to London's economic recovery".
London's mayor added: "I committed to Londoners that I would deliver 4G throughout the Tube network as part of my determination to build a better London for everyone - and I have no doubt that this will transform journeys for millions of passengers."
TfL has awarded a 20-year deal to 4G and 5G infrastructure company BAI Communications to counter the so called "not-spots" on the Tube.
The network will eventually support a 4G and 5G rollout and will be the most advanced of its kind in the world, TfL said.
Once complete, customers will be able to make calls and access the internet wherever they are in the five stations.
Mobile phone reception has been available on the eastern half of the Jubilee line since March 2021.
This month Vodafone and Virgin Media O2 joined Three and EE as part of the BAI Communications scheme, meaning the four major phone networks have signed up.
Mobile coverage on underground sections of the Tube had only previously been available while a short trial was taking place on the Waterloo and City line during summer in 2017.
BAI has pledged to invest more than £1bn on establishing a backbone of mobile and digital connectivity for London.
Further sections of Tube network, including stations across the City and West End on the Central line, will go live by summer 2023, TfL said.
