Enfield train crash: Driver denies falling asleep before derailment
The driver of a train which crashed through buffers at a north London station had fallen asleep after taking drink or drugs, a court has heard.
One commuter was injured when the train derailed at Enfield Town station during rush hour on 12 October.
Erkan Mehmet, 40, has been charged with endangering the safety of passengers on the train and allegedly being unfit for work through drink or drugs.
He pleaded not guilty at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday.
About 50 passengers were evacuated from the train after the derailment.
London Ambulance Service treated two people, including the driver, for minor injuries.
Images posted on social media showed the train remained upright but had come off the tracks and stopped just short of hitting a station building.
Transport for London said the train had been travelling at "low speed" at the time.
According to the charges, Mr Mehmet, from Waltham Abbey in Essex, is accused of "causing endangered safety of people convened by railway by a wilful omission or neglect, namely fell asleep whilst the driver of a train service".
Mr Mehmet was released on unconditional bail by the court until a pre-trial hearing at Inner London crown court on 2 August.