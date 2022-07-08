Met Police commissioner: Sir Mark Rowley named as force's new leader
- Published
Sir Mark Rowley has been named as the new commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, taking over the role vacated by Dame Cressida Dick.
Sir Mark, 57, served as head of the Met Police's counter-terrorism unit between 2014 and 2018, before leaving to take a role in private industry.
Dame Cressida stood down as commissioner in February following a series of scandals.
Sir Mark said he was "deeply honoured" to be appointed as commissioner.
In a statement, he said: "Our mission is to lead the renewal of policing by consent which has been so heavily dented in recent years, as trust and confidence have fallen.
"We will deliver more trust, less crime and high standards for London and beyond, and we will work with London's diverse communities as we together renew the uniquely British invention of 'policing by consent'."
Sir Mark was knighted in 2018 after leading the national police response to the Manchester Arena bombing, the Westminster Bridge attack and the London Bridge attack.
He applied to be commissioner in 2017, losing out to Dame Cressida.
She resigned when Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he had lost confidence in her leadership.
The final months of her tenure were marked by a series of scandals, including the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving policeman and Dame Cressida's handling of racist and homophobic messages shared by a group of officers at Charing Cross police station.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said of the new appointment: "I look forward to working closely with Sir Mark.
"This will be a challenging period, but with a focus on tackling neighbourhood crime and delivering the basics of policing, Sir Mark is committed to tackling the significant challenges confronting the force and to making London's streets safer by driving down crime and bringing more criminals to justice."