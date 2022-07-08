Euro 2022 kicks off for London schoolgirls
London schoolgirls are getting in on the action of the European Women's Championship by playing in their own international tournament.
Brentford FC Community Stadium is hosting three group games and a quarter-final during Euro 22.
The first game was Denmark v Germany on Friday, so organisers paired up local girls' team, the Barnet Panthers, with teams from Danish schools.
Scouts from the FA Discover My Talent programme were among those watching.
Brentford and Acton's most talented year 7 and 8 footballers pulled on their socks for the event, involving about 30 London teams from the surrounding boroughs of Hounslow, Richmond and Ealing.
The international twist came with three teams from Nørrebro FC in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.
The friendlies were followed by watching the Denmark v Germany match, the first game of the tournament in London, along with the Danish supporters.
Although Germany has a record eight wins, Denmark, reached the semi-finals at Euro 2017.
Speaking before the tournament, one Panther, Donya, said she was "kinda nervous but excited to see how it goes".
Another, Sahaana, added: "I think it's going to give everybody an insight into what [football] is like and it's not only men's football that can be popular but women's football can also take new opportunities."
