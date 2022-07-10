Woman killed in crash between car and pedicab in south London
- Published
A woman in her 20s has died in a crash involving a car and a pedicab she was travelling in on a south London road.
Emergency services were called to the crash at 04:10 BST in New Kent Road, Southwark, on Sunday.
Despite treatment, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed, the Met said.
Police arrested the driver of the car on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.
The pedicab driver, a man in his 30s, was treated in hospital after suffering a suspected broken arm.
Buses are on diversion routes and road closures remain in place around the scene.
