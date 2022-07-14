Mum angry over schoolgirl's class removal for Eid henna tattoo
By Harry Low
BBC News
- Published
A mother has said she is "fuming" after her 12-year-old daughter was removed from school classes for having henna hand tattoos following Eid.
Layla Harhala says Ayah Lakehal was taken out of lessons at the Ark Global Academy, in Elephant and Castle, south-east London, for three hours on Monday.
"I'm angry, I'm upset and I'm disappointed" Ms Harhala said.
The school says she was taken out of class for an hour while a decision was made, and faced no further sanction.
Muslims celebrate Eid twice a year - Eid al-Fitr at the end of Ramadan and Eid al-Adha at the end of Hajj, which took place last weekend.
During Hajj, women typically paint intricate designs on the skin of their hands and feet using henna, a type of dye that traditionally comes from a plant and generally lasts for up to two weeks.
Ms Harhala said the temporary tattoos were applied to her and her daughter on Saturday as part of the religious celebrations.
'Work in silence'
But she said her daughter had texted her from the school toilets to tell her teachers had insisted there could be no exception to their uniform policy.
The 47-year-old told the BBC: "As a mother, I feel sorry for my daughter because I think we should all be free to celebrate in different ways how we like to enjoy our Eid.
"In isolation, you just get a computer screen and have to carry out your work in silence. No apology has been given. I'm fuming. Outraged."
Ayah Lakehal said she "felt left out and discriminated against for my religion".
She said: "I feel really pressured because I'm not allowed to celebrate what I only have once or twice a year."
Ms Harhala, who works as a senior midwife at King's College Hospital, says she is allowed to wear her henna tattoos to work.
"What's the big deal? It's twice a year for just two weeks. We're not doing anything wrong, we're just celebrating," she said.
"Currently the [school] policy is unclear," she added. "They can't seem to show me where it says it's banned right now.
"I want an explanation. This is discrimination."
'No ongoing sanction'
A school spokesperson said: "Our uniform policy states that make-up is prohibited in school and we have other guidelines around jewellery and decoration.
"Henna tattoos are not currently included in our uniform policy and, as such, an hour was taken to consider whether the student could continue as normal.
"After the hour, the student returned to normal proceedings and there has been no ongoing sanction."
The spokesperson said the school was "reviewing our policy to ensure all members of our community are clear about expectations".
"Ark Globe Academy is proud to be an inclusive and diverse school and has pupils and staff from a wide variety of faiths and backgrounds."