Man, 24, charged after woman who was pedicab passenger dies in crash
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a passenger in a pedicab died in a collision with a car in south London.
The woman, in her 30s, died in the crash on New Kent Road, Southwark, in the early hours of Sunday.
The pedicab driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm.
Luis Fernanado Balcazar-Soto, 24, of Law Street, Southwark, is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
He has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle whilst unlicensed, causing death by driving a vehicle whilst uninsured, and breach of a restraining order.
