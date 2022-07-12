Buckingham Palace: Man charged with trespassing on grounds twice
A man has been charged with twice trespassing on the grounds of Buckingham Palace.
Daniel Brydges, 33, from Portsmouth, allegedly entered the grounds of the central London royal residence on 18 and 22 December last year.
He is also accused of criminal damage after allegedly damaging the barbed wire fence that surrounds the property on 18 December.
Mr Brydges will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
