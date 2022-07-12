Pub basement fire sends smoke across Trafalgar Square

AdmiraltyLFB
Emergency services were called to the Admiralty pub

A fire has broken out in a pub basement in Trafalgar Square in central London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) sent 10 fire engines and some 70 firefighters to the Admiralty pub at about 18:30 BST.

A plume of smoke could be seen billowing across the tourist destination, as concerned onlookers were moved away by police.

A Met Police spokesman said the blaze was not believed to be suspicious at this point.

An LFB tweet said: "We've got 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackling a fire in a pub in Trafalgar Square.

"Half of the basement is alight. Please avoid the area if possible as there will be heavy traffic disruption."

