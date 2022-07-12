Pub basement fire sends smoke across Trafalgar Square
- Published
A fire has broken out in a pub basement in Trafalgar Square in central London.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) sent 10 fire engines and some 70 firefighters to the Admiralty pub at about 18:30 BST.
A plume of smoke could be seen billowing across the tourist destination, as concerned onlookers were moved away by police.
A Met Police spokesman said the blaze was not believed to be suspicious at this point.
We’ve got 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackling a fire in a pub in Trafalgar Square. Half of the basement is alight. Please avoid the area if possible as there will be heavy traffic disruption. pic.twitter.com/Ic8smnvm1e— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 12, 2022
An LFB tweet said: "We've got 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackling a fire in a pub in Trafalgar Square.
"Half of the basement is alight. Please avoid the area if possible as there will be heavy traffic disruption."
Central: The Mall is closed btwn #TrafalgarSquare and Horse Guards Rd due to a building fire by Spring Gardens + Cockspur Street is restricted. https://t.co/se5HpgxxTK— BBC Radio London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) July 12, 2022