Sarah Everard: Woman calls prosecution for attending vigil an insult
A woman accused of breaching Covid-19 laws while attending a vigil for Sarah Everard has called the prosecution against her an "insult to victims".
Jenny Edmunds, 32, from Lewisham, south-east London, is accused of breaking restrictions in a Tier 4 area.
Hundreds attended a vigil for Ms Everard on Clapham Common last year, after she was kidnapped, raped and murdered by Met officer Wayne Couzens.
She was one of six people prosecuted by the Met Police following the event.
Ms Edmunds is accused of participating in a gathering of more than two people in a public outdoor place while restrictions were in place.
She appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, speaking only to confirm her name and address, and to plead not guilty.
Her lawyers said for attending the vigil she had received a £220 fine, and was ordered to pay £100 in court costs and a £34 victim surcharge, with 28 days to pay.
In a statement provided through them, Ms Edmund said: "This prosecution is an insult to the memory of Sarah Everard, and all victims of gender-based violence and police brutality.
"It is a waste of public funds and just goes to further prove that the Met is not fit for purpose."
A case management hearing has been set for 23 September, with a trial listed for 28 October, 31 and 1 November at City of London Magistrates' Court.
The Met was heavily criticised for its handling of the unofficial vigil held on 13 March last year, after a planned socially distanced event was cancelled when organisers were threatened with £10,000 fines.
Footage showed women being handcuffed on the ground and led away by officers.
It took place while London was a Tier 4 area, which meant household mixing, aside from support bubbles and two people meeting in public outdoor places, was banned.
A total of nine fixed penalty notices were handed out by the Met after the vigil last year.
Two of those were paid and another was dropped with no further action.
The remaining six cases have been brought to court as the fines have not been paid.
