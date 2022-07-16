Man fatally stabbed in neck while sitting in car in south-east London
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed in the neck in Lewisham, south-east London.
Police believe the 19-year-old victim was stabbed while sitting in a parked car on Beckenham Place Park at about 04:40 BST.
He took himself to a south London hospital but later died from his injuries, police said.
Det Ch Insp Chris Wood said no arrests have been made.
He added: "Firstly my thoughts are with the young man's friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.
"I want to reassure them and the wider community that we are working around the clock to establish exactly what happened.
"It is possible that the events surrounding this incident were captured on doorbell or dashcam footage.
"I would urge anyone in Beckenham Hill Road and the surrounding streets to check their devices for any footage."
Police are keen to trace anyone else who was in Beckenham Place Park at the same time.
"It is vital that we establish what happened to this young man," Det Insp Wood added.