Heatwave: Delays on Underground as London prepares for hottest day
- Published
A Tube line has been closed while others are experiencing severe delays as London prepares for what could be the hottest day in the capital ever.
An unprecedented red alert is in force as the Met Office predicts temperatures could hit 40C (104F). The current UK record is 38.7C (101.7F).
Transport for London (TfL) has urged people to travel only if essential.
The Hammersmith and City line is not running and there are suspensions and severe delays across other lines.
These include:
- London Overground has no service between Romford and Upminster and between Willesden Junction and Richmond due to heat related restrictions. No service Wandsworth Road to Clapham Junction while a signal failure in the Wandsworth Road area is being fixed
- Metropolitan Line: No service Baker Street to Aldgate due to heat related speed restrictions
Exceptional and extreme temperatures expected today. Please stay safe. Keep cool. Stay hydrated. Here is the forecast for @BBCLondonNews @BBCRadioLondon @BBCSurrey #Heatwave2022 #heatwave pic.twitter.com/701ISIwPyF— kate kinsella (@Kate_Kinsella) July 18, 2022
On all lines, trains are running at a slower speed due to the heat.
There are fewer mainline trains than normal on most lines into London as well.
Away from travel, Affinity Water, which serves some parts of London, said it was experiencing lower pressure levels and urged companies to avoid non-essential usage.
It has predicted an extra 164 million litres of water will be needed on Monday compared to normal demand.
"Because of the hot weather, many of us are using much more water," the provider said.
"This means you may notice lower pressure or no water when demand is higher in your area."