Theft victim turns to Twitter after Met Police 'did nothing'
- Published
A woman who had £10,000 of camera equipment stolen in a cafe has accused the police of failing to investigate her case, despite providing officers with CCTV footage of the theft.
The footage shows a man taking a rucksack by Laura Luo, 29, at Acai Berry on Wardour Street, Soho, at 18:26 BST on Saturday.
Ms Luo said police became more involved after she shared the CCTV on Twitter.
A Met Police spokeswoman said officers were investigating the case.
Ms Luo, who works part time as a photographer, said the rucksack also contained her passport, visa and phone.
The entire theft took less than a minute.
The thief who took my bag yesterday.— Laura_photoshoot (@WavandaV) July 17, 2022
Does anyone know who he is.
My passport, visa and my working phone and over £10,000 of property were stolen.
Please help me @metpoliceuk #london pic.twitter.com/Wbr1JiuOph
Ms Lou, who is originally from Hong Kong, said she reported the theft to Charing Cross police station at 09:00 the next day.
"They did nothing. The police didn't even bother to look at the CCTV footage I was trying to show them," Ms Luo said.
"I spent three to four hours in the police station, and only felt hopeless and helpless," she told the BBC.
While "waiting with tears" for police to look at the CCTV given to her by Acai Berry, she posted the footage on Twitter and "tried to find the thief by myself".
Not long after her tweet the "Met Police replied to me, sharing a link to let me upload the footage", she said.
"I hope they will really do something, not like last time at all."
A police spokeswoman said Ms Luo was recommended she file a report online, "as is routine with this crime type".
Sgt Phil Rowe said: "Any instance of personal theft and robbery is taken extremely seriously and inquiries are under way to identify those responsible for this incident."
No arrests have been made.