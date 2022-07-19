Hornchurch fire: Two flats destroyed as care home evacuated
Two second floor flats were destroyed by a fire which led to 60 people being evacuated from an assisted living facility in east London.
About 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines were called to the fire on Mavis Grove, Hornchurch, at about 01:00 BST. One woman was taken to hospital.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) urged neighbours to close windows despite sweltering overnight temperatures as the fire caused thick black smoke.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Although the blaze was brought under control by 05:00, road closures remain in place.
