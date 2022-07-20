Grenfell Tower Inquiry: Vulnerable residents 'died alone'
Vulnerable residents died alone in their living rooms in the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the inquiry has heard.
Two residents - one with schizophrenia and an elderly man with dementia - were among those who died in their flats.
A lawyer representing their families told the inquiry the two residents received no help from authorities on the night of the fire.
Flames engulfed the tower block in the early hours of 14 June 2017, claiming 72 lives
Vincent Chiejina, then 60, and Joseph Daniels, then 69, died in their living rooms.
They were vulnerable residents who would have needed help to evacuate, said Allison Munroe QC, representing the families of both residents at the hearing.
Mr Chiejina had lived at a mental health centre for 15 years because of his schizophrenia, she said, before moving into flat 144 on the 17th floor of the North Kensington tower in February 2001.
The Star Trek fan, who had an electronic engineering degree from Sheffield University, "liked routine" and would "expect certain things to happen at certain times".
Ms Munroe said Mr Chiejina did not make any calls to emergency services or to his family and was found in the living room where he would wait to be collected for appointments.
'Continues to haunt them'
She said: "His family simply wonder, did Vincent remain sitting in his living room expecting someone to collect him and take him to safety?
"Does that explain why he made no phone calls to the emergency services or to them?
"They will never know the answer but it is a question which continues to haunt them."
Mr Chiejina's family reported him as missing to a police station on 14 June and spent five days searching hospitals for him, before they were informed of his death on 19 June.
On the floor below, Sam Daniels, who grew up in Grenfell Tower, was forced to leave his father behind after he could not carry him down the stairs alone.
His father, known as Joe, moved from India to the UK in 1982, and moved into flat 135 with his then-wife, Lucy Smith, in 1983.
Mr Daniels suffered with dementia and diabetes, and his son had moved back into the flat to care for him about 18 months before the fire.
The inquiry heard a Personal Emergency Evacuation Plan (PEEP) - which is recommended for disabled residents - had never been considered for Mr Daniels.
'Frozen to spot'
Sam Daniels had also requested adjustments to his father's flat such as handrails, which he never received.
Recalling their ordeal on the night of the fire, Ms Munroe said his father was frozen to the spot and would not leave.
"In desperation, Sam tried to physically move his dad, but he couldn't move him by himself," she said.
"The only option left was to run for help to get someone to come and assist him.
"His father was standing next to his bedroom directly opposite the front door.
"That was the last image that Sam would ever have with his dad."
Firefighters tried to find Mr Daniels, but after helping another resident on the 16th floor, believed their work was done and stopped searching for him.
His son said since the fire he had struggled with his mental health and had been receiving therapy via the NHS.
In a witness statement, he said: "I have difficulty getting out of bed in the morning and it can also take me a long time to get to sleep at night."
He said his father would be remembered for his passion for singing, exercising, and studying the Bible.
The inquiry continues.
