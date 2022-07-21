Tube's Central line to close early due to staff sickness, says TfL
Staff sickness will close the Central line of the Tube this evening, Transport for London (TfL) has said.
The Tube line, which runs from Epping in Essex, through the capital to Ealing Broadway and West Ruislip in west London, will close from 17:30 BST.
TfL said the early closure was due to staffing issues in the control room.
No trains will run on the main part of the line, but a shuttle service will continue to run in the north-east between Leytonstone and Epping.
Erm, the Central line is closing at 5.30pm because of "staffing issues in the control room, caused by sickness".— Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) July 21, 2022
Is there a precedent for this? pic.twitter.com/NZ83bM9Kjq
Some passengers were surprised, with journalist Jonn Elledge asking whether sickness had ever caused an entire line to close before.
Labour MP for Ilford North Wes Streeting said the closure was a "totally unacceptable level of service from TfL".
"I will be raising this with the TFL Commissioner, Deputy Mayor for Transport and Mayor of London," he added.
"Passengers deserve better."
TfL has been contacted for comment.
