Monkeypox: Vaccination programme to be stepped up in London
The NHS is to step up its monkeypox vaccination programme in London, as more supplies of the jab are available.
On Tuesday, health officials said 100,000 more doses of an effective immunisation had been bought.
More than 2,000 cases of the infection have been confirmed in England, with most of them in the capital.
Thousands more Londoners who are eligible for the jab will be invited to be vaccinated, but NHS England said people should wait to be contacted.
London is to receive additional doses of the existing supply of the vaccine in an effort to break chains of transmission as quickly as possible, officials said.
While anyone can get monkeypox, the majority of cases in the UK continue to be in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.
Steve Russell, NHS director of vaccinations, said it was "vital that those who are most likely to get the virus get vaccinated as quickly as possible".
He added: "Thousands more people will be invited very shortly with the number of clinics expanded too, and as we have done with the most successful Covid vaccination programme in history, the NHS will leave no stone unturned in ensuring everyone who is eligible can get protected.
"We are asking people to wait to be contacted and to come forward at the earliest opportunity possible when invited to get vaccinated."
In London, there are more than 18 clinics offering vaccinations, including Dean Street sexual health clinic in Soho, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, Guy's Hospital in Southwark, Mortimer Market Centre in Camden and Barking Hospital Outpatient Centre East.
