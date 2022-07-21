London Underground: Long-running weekend Night Tube strikes called off
Long-running weekend strikes on London's Night Tube have been suspended after the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union accepted a concession from London Underground about rotas.
The bodies have agreed to have a minimum number of drivers who prefer to work overnight on each line.
The RMT stressed the dispute was not resolved, and the situation would be reviewed in three months at the latest.
Ongoing weekend strike action began in January and was planned until December.
The union said the industrial action had been taken to "prevent the ripping up of staffing arrangements that would wreck the work-life balance of drivers".
Previously, London Underground's Nick Dent said the new rotas meant Tube drivers would have to work up to four night shift weekends each year and that London Underground had "guaranteed" there would be no job losses.
On the suspension of the walkouts, Mr Dent said: "We are pleased".