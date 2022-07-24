Waltham Forest park party sees man shot dead
A man has been shot dead at a large gathering in a park in Waltham Forest, east London.
Police said they were called to Cheney Row Park, off Durban Road, in the early hours of Sunday, where "50 to 100 people" had been playing music.
A short time later, a man with gunshot injuries and a man with stab wounds arrived at a nearby hospital.
The shot man, 28, died at hospital and the stabbed man, in his 30s, has been arrested.
He has been taken into custody at a London police station.
Det Ch Insp Kelly Allen from the Met Police asked for anyone with footage or images of the event to upload it via a special link on the force's website.
She said: "To anyone considering whether or not to come forward to police, I ask you to put yourself in the position of the victim's grieving mother and father this morning. They deserve answers.
"And whoever took a gun to a gathering like this does not deserve your protection."
