Man fatally shot at Waltham Forest gathering named
- Published
A 28-year-old who was fatally shot at a gathering in north-east London has been named by police as Sam Brown.
Police were called to Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, just after midnight on Sunday to reports of shots being fired.
Soon afterwards, Mr Brown and another man turned up at an east London hospital.
Mr Brown, from Waltham Forest, later died of gunshot injuries, Met Police detectives said. The other man, aged in his 30s, had suffered stab injuries.
He was later discharged from hospital and has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Det Ch Insp Kelly Allen said: "My heart goes out to the family of Sam, who has lost his life in this reckless act of violence.
"I can assure them of my total dedication, and that of my team, to ensuring that they get justice."
Police believe there were 50 to 100 people gathered in and around Cheney Row Park at the time of the shooting.
'They deserve answers'
"I urgently need to speak with everyone who was at that event," Det Ch Insp Allen added.
"Even if you do not believe you saw anything significant, you need to come forward and speak with officers.
"There will have been footage and images captured at the event, and we need to see these.
"Please ensure that all such material is saved - we will provide a link for it to be uploaded shortly.
"To anyone considering whether or not to come forward to police, I ask you to put yourself in the position of the victim's grieving mother and father this morning. They deserve answers."
