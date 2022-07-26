Barnes Bridge: Unused Thames structure could become garden walkway
- Published
An unused Grade II-listed bridge across the River Thames could be transformed into a "garden space" walkway covered in plants.
Plans have begun to reopen Barnes Bridge in west London, which has not been used for more than 125 years.
The project team are working to reach formal agreement with Network Rail as well as Richmond and Hounslow councils.
An newly launched website says the aim is to create a "new art and garden space" to connect Chiswick and Barnes.
Moxon Architects has been appointed to redesign the structure so it can reopen.
The bridge was initially opened to rail traffic in 1849 but has not been used since 1895 after a wider crossing, the New Barnes Bridge, was built.
A failed plan to build a garden bridge across the Thames covered in trees and flowers cost £53m after the project, overseen by then Mayor of London Boris Johnson, lost support of later mayor Sadiq Khan in 2017.
Plants, seating, graphics and lights will be added to the Barnes Bridge, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
A Victorian turnstile on the Hounslow side of the crossing would also be restored and rotten timber beams would be replaced.
Plans to restore the bridge were put forward by Barnes resident and retired engineer Peter Banks in 2013. Then a group of residents came together in about 2015 to take on the project.
Emma Robinson, town centre manager for Barnes, said the bridge would be turned into a place for residents and visitors to enjoy.
"This is a really exciting project that will see a Victorian bridge which has sat idle for over 100 years restored for the community to use," she said.
"We have the support of the councils both sides of the river and have put in place a great team of contractors. Now the work starts."
