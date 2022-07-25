E-scooter rider dies after Canary Wharf hit-and-run collision
A 32-year-old e-scooter rider has died following a hit-and-run collision with a car in east London.
The man was injured in the crash in Manilla Street, Canary Wharf, on Sunday afternoon.
He was taken to hospital by emergency services but died about three hours later. His family has been told.
The driver of the car, a blue Kia, failed to stop at the scene. The vehicle was found nearby and detectives have appealed for witnesses.
According to figures from the Department for Transport, nine people were killed while riding e-scooters in 2021.
They included 16-year-old Junior Alexander, who died after he was hit by a driver in Bromley, south-east London.
There were 1,280 collisions involving e-scooters last year, compared with 460 in 2020.
These involved 1,359 casualties, of whom 1,034 were scooter users.
