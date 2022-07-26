Met Police shoot man in car linked to Southampton murder inquiry
A man has been shot in the hand by armed police in west London after a car linked to a murder investigation in Southampton was stopped.
Officers brought the car to a halt in King's Road, Chelsea, on Sunday night.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating whether the gun went off accidently.
The IOPC says the stop came as part of an inquiry into the death of a 19-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Southampton at about midday on Sunday.
During the London stop by the Metropolitan Police, a single shot was fired from a police weapon hitting one of the men in the car.
He remains in hospital while three other men who were in the car were all arrested.
The IOPC, the police watchdog, said it would look at police radio communication, body-worn video and initial statements from the officers involved in the car stop.
Regional director Graham Beesley said: "The discharge of firearms by police officers is relatively rare but where potentially lethal force has been used, it is important that we carry out an independent investigation into the circumstances."
In total, five men aged between 20 and 46 have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the man's death.
