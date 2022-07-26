Sven Badzak: Mum's outrage after murder trial delayed by strike
An aspiring lawyer's mother says it is "outrageous" that the trial of three men accused of his murder has been put off for nearly a year amid strikes.
Jasna Badzak's son Sven, 22, was chased then stabbed in Kilburn last February.
A 16-year-old boy also suffered multiple stab injuries but escaped into a shop in Willesden Lane.
Three defendants were due to go on trial at the Old Bailey, however the case was postponed due to the Criminal Bar Association's industrial action.
Rashid Gedel, 21, from Ilford, Shiroh Ambersley, 22, from Wembley, and Harvey Canavan, 18, of Maida Vale, are accused of murder, attempted murder and an alternative charge of wounding with intent.
The three have spent 16 months in custody ahead of their scheduled four-week trial, which had been due to start last week at the Old Bailey.
Outrageous! Justice delayed is justice denied. The trial of Sven’s killers is moved to 05 June next year. #SvenBadzak pic.twitter.com/IdCY1RsHpn— Jasna Badzak (@JasnaBadzak) July 26, 2022
Further trial interruptions were expected, due in part to defence barristers' "no returns" policy and booked holidays, the court heard.
Prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC told the court: "The victims and their families appear to have been forgotten.
"They are distraught at the thought of having to wait yet longer for resolution and finality - potentially 10 to 11 months.
"They have great feelings of frustration and outrage. They understand Covid and the delays, but enough is enough."
Judge Neil Flewitt QC said it would not be fair to the defendants or jury to continue with a trial knowing it would be interrupted for weeks.
He said: "I am satisfied, and all defendants' counsel agree, it would not be fair for the defendants or the jury to start a trial knowing it would be interrupted in that way."
Judge Flewitt adjourned the case until 5 June 2023 and said if an earlier date were to become available then the case could be brought forward.
He explained counsel could not be criticised for booking their holidays when they did because if the trial had started when planned it would not have been an issue.
