Greggs: Police concern over planned 24-hour Leicester Square store
The Met Police has raised concerns about an increase in crime and disorder if the newly opened Greggs in London's Leicester Square is allowed to stay open throughout the night.
Plans have been submitted to keep the flagship bakery open 24-hours a day.
The bakery chain has offered to use a constant CCTV system at the premises and have a door supervisor, according to a council report.
Westminster City Council is set to decide whether the plans can go ahead.
The store currently opens from 06:00 to 23:00 between Monday and Saturday.
The Met is worried that extending the store's opening hours could lead to an increase in anti-social behaviour in the area, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
In a letter to City of Westminster Council, a police representative said: "It is our belief that if granted, the application could undermine the licensing objectives in relation to the prevention of crime and disorder."
Karyn Abbott, a senior licensing officer for the council, suggested Greggs should not be allowed to go ahead with its plans and instead follow council policy and only remain open until midnight at the latest on Friday and Saturday.
She added that hot food and drink were also more attractive than cold goods to drunk people who are more likely to cause anti-social behaviour.
A local councillor also expressed concern, saying they believed a doorman would not be able to prevent trouble during the night.
In a letter written to the council, they added: "Fast food premises are recognised as being 'honeypots' for people who have been drinking and retain people in the [area] in direct contravention of the cumulative impact policy which tries to encourage efficient dispersal."
As well as using CCTV and a door supervisor, the company has also pledged to remove litter and stop waste building up immediately outside the bakery.
Westminster City Council's licensing committee will decide whether the plans can go ahead on Friday.
