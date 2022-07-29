Man killed in Wood Green shooting named
- Published
A man who was shot dead in north London on Sunday has been named by police.
Camilo Palacio, 23, from Enfield, was killed on High Road, Wood Green, by a gunshot wound to the chest - the second fatal shooting in north London within 24 hours.
Police were called to reports of a shooting at about 21:30 BST. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead about at 22:00.
Mr Palacio's family has been informed and police are appealing for witnesses.
The two shootings follow another killing on 19 July when a man was shot in Queen's Park, west London.
Det Ch Insp Perry Benton, who is leading the investigation, said: "A young man's life has been brutally ended on a public street and a family is now struggling to come to terms with their loss - if ever there was a time to break the wall of silence, this is it."
No arrests have been made.
