Man killed in Wood Green shooting named

Camilo PalacioMet Police
The Met Police is appealing for witnesses after the second fatal shooting in north London within 24 hours

A man who was shot dead in north London on Sunday has been named by police.

Camilo Palacio, 23, from Enfield, was killed on High Road, Wood Green, by a gunshot wound to the chest - the second fatal shooting in north London within 24 hours.

Police were called to reports of a shooting at about 21:30 BST. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead about at 22:00.

Mr Palacio's family has been informed and police are appealing for witnesses.

The two shootings follow another killing on 19 July when a man was shot in Queen's Park, west London.

Det Ch Insp Perry Benton, who is leading the investigation, said: "A young man's life has been brutally ended on a public street and a family is now struggling to come to terms with their loss - if ever there was a time to break the wall of silence, this is it."

No arrests have been made.

