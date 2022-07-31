Murder charge after woman 'fell from height' near Wembley Stadium
A man has been charged with murder after reports a woman fell from height near Wembley Stadium.
At about 02:30 BST on Friday, the Met Police received calls a woman had "fallen from height" in London Road.
Emergency crews attended but Kathleen John, 39, died at the scene and her next of kin has been told.
Leonidas Georgalla 50, of Weald Lane, Harrow, is accused of her murder. He will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Det Ch Insp John Marriott, the lead investigator, said: "I continue to appeal to any witnesses, or anyone with any information about the circumstances of Kathleen's death, who hasn't already spoken to police, to call us."
