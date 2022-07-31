Owami Davies: Appeal to find missing student nurse
An appeal has been launched to try and find the whereabouts of a 24-year-old student nurse who has been missing for more than three weeks.
Owami Davies, of Grays, Essex, left her family home on Monday, 4 July. She was last seen at midnight on Derby Road, West Croydon, the following Thursday.
The Met Police said it was extremely concerned for her welfare.
It would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her on the Wednesday night or the early hours of Thursday.
Det Con Marie Spear, from the Missing Persons Unit in south London, said her family had not heard from her and she had not turned up for work.
"Owami was in a vulnerable state when she was last seen and we need the public's help in piecing together her movements on the night she went missing.
"I would urge anyone who has seen her, or knows where she is, to contact police immediately.
"I'd also ask people in the West Croydon area to check their sheds and outbuildings and report anything suspicious or out of the ordinary."