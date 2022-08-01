Euro 2022: Chloe Kelly to be offered freedom of Ealing
- Published
England footballer Chloe Kelly is set to be offered the freedom of a London borough after winning Euro 2022.
Kelly, who scored the winning goal against Germany in Sunday night's final, is to be offered the freedom of Ealing in west London.
The Manchester City forward grew up in the borough and started her career with Queen's Park Rangers.
Councillor Gregory Stafford said it was "essential" for the 24-year-old to be offered the honour.
Kelly's winner earned England women's team their first major international trophy.
'Women have done better'
Kelly, one of seven siblings, started her career at QPR, before moving to Arsenal's centre of excellence. She is now at Manchester City.
Deputy council leader, Deirdre Costigan, said via the council's Twitter page: "We are so proud of local England footballer, Chloe Kelly.
"We would like to offer Chloe freedom of the borough for her amazing achievements and I will be recommending this happens as soon as possible."
Mr Stafford said it was "essential" Kelly was recognised for her role in England's success.
"It is absolutely the right thing to do," he said.
"We rightfully awarded Bukayo Saka the freedom of the borough earlier this year after last year's Euros and the women have done one better."
Mr Stafford said he allowed his two daughters to stay up late to watch the final, and that he believes Kelly's goal could inspire girls and young women across Ealing to take up football.
He added: "It shows women can reach the top of the game.
"I would like to see the borough set up a scholarship scheme. I'm sure it would not cost too much to set up and this would finance young women's careers and would be set up in Chloe's name."