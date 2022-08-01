Wood Green shooting: Eight arrested after man killed in street
Eight people have been arrested over the killing of a man who was shot dead on a north London street.
Camilo Palacio, 23, was attacked on High Road in Wood Green on 24 July at about 21:30 BST - the second fatal shooting in the area within 24 hours.
He was pronounced dead 30 minutes later with a post-mortem examination finding the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the chest.
The Met said five people had been arrested in London and three in Kent.
The force said officers had stopped a car in Harlesden, north-west London, on Sunday and arrested two men aged 27 and 64 on suspicion of murder, and a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A 16-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of murder after police raided a Haringey address.
On the same day, officers working on behalf of the Met arrested two men aged 30 and 24 on suspicion of murder, and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assisting an offender in Margate, Kent.
On Monday, an 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder at London City Airport.
