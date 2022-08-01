Murder charge after woman fell from height near Wembley Stadium
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman who fell from a height in north-west London.
Kathleen John, 39, died early on Friday, when emergency services were called to London Road near Wembley Stadium.
Leonidas Georgalla 50, of Weald Lane, Harrow, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court earlier.
He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday and then for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 30 August.
