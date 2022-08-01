Grass fire near Heathrow creates plumes of smoke

Fire in fieldLFB
About 10 houses in the area have been evacuated as a precaution

About 100 firefighters are tackling a grass fire in Feltham, near Heathrow Airport in west London.

Smoke could be seen billowing into the air as flames ripped across 15 acres of crops, fields, parkland and a cemetery. London Fire Brigade (LFB) said an animal sanctuary was also ablaze.

The cause of the fire, which began shortly before 15:00 BST, is not known.

LFB said local residents should keep their doors and windows closed. Cordons are in place and some roads are closed.

Up to 30 calls have been taken by the brigade's 999 control room, it added.

Smoke could be seen near Heathrow Airport

Station commander John Owen said: "The fire was producing a large amount of smoke, and residents in the local area, particularly around Bedfont Sports Club, were asked to keep their windows and doors closed. The smoke is now subsiding.

"Around 10 houses have been evacuated as a precaution and, thankfully, there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

"Crews are expected to remain on scene this evening turning over and damping down hotspots."

