Balham man killed in frenzied knife attack, court told
A 22-year-old has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murdering a man in a "frenzied" attack in south-west London.
Errol McKay, 49, who had health and mobility issues, died at his home in Balham in the early hours of 27 July, after suffering 22 stab wounds to the head and neck.
Raekwon Hanniford-Brown, of Balham, was arrested at Gatwick airport on a plane bound for Paris, the court heard.
The attack was allegedly linked to drug dealing.
Mr Hanniford-Brown is charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.
A plea hearing has been scheduled for 18 October and Mr Hanniford-Brown was remanded into custody.
