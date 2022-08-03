Owami Davies: Third murder arrest over missing student nurse
A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London.
Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July.
Her relatives have not heard from her and she has not been into work, the Metropolitan Police said.
Detectives are currently searching a property on Derby Road in West Croydon.
On Monday two men, aged 23 and 27, were arrested in the Croydon area.
Both remain in custody in a south London police station along with the third man, 32, who was arrested on Tuesday.
Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are leading inquiries to locate Ms Davies because they have the resources and expertise required for a complex investigation, the Met said.
