New 60-storey skyscraper proposed for City of London
- Published
A giant new 285m (935ft) skyscraper, which would become one of the largest in the UK, could be built in the City of London.
New pictures show proposals to build the 60-storey structure at 55 Bishopsgate, near The Gherkin.
The £600m project in the Square Mile would be used by office workers but would have areas open to the public.
A consultation on the project is under way after which a formal planning application could be made.
The City of London Corporation's planning committee would then decide if the project goes ahead.
Proposals include a bicycle park and suggest the skyscraper would be "one of the first all-electric tall buildings in the UK". , according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
There are also plans for automatic blinds that respond to light to save energy and reduce carbon emissions.
The tower will feature 800,000 sq m (8.6m sq ft) of work space and areas at the top and bottom for the public to visit for free.
A report obtained by the LDRS said: "55 Bishopsgate will be one of the first all-electric tall buildings in the UK.
"The proposals also include an extensive bicycle park with best-in-class end-of-trip service facilities, encouraging active lifestyles and fitness.
"As well as responding sympathetically to protected views across the capital, the slender tapering design seeks to make a positive contribution to the skyline by balancing the composition of existing and proposed nearby tall buildings."
The project is being led by developer Schroders Capital, while the building has been designed by architects Arney Fender Katsalidis (AFK).
A webpage dedicated to the project said: "We want this building to draw people from a wide area, not simply those from the immediate vicinity, to benefit existing businesses, local shops and cafes, by attracting new visitors and custom."
