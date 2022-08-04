Ike Ekweremadu: Nigerian faces trial over UK organ-harvesting plot
A wealthy Nigerian senator, his wife and a London man, face a provisional trial next spring on charges linked to an alleged organ-harvesting plot.
Ike Ekweremadu, 60, who is a lawyer, and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, are accused of bringing a man aged 21 from Nigeria to the UK.
Prosecutors claim they planned to have his kidney removed so it could be given to their daughter.
The case will be heard by a High Court judge in London in May 2023.
The 21-year-old is said to have refused to consent to the procedure after undergoing tests at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, north-west London.
The Ekweremadus, from Willesden Green, north-west London, allegedly treated him as a slave before he escaped and went to Staines police station in Surrey.
The couple were arrested at Heathrow Airport on 21 June after arriving on a flight from Turkey.
Mr Ekweremadu and a third defendant, Obinna Obeta, are charged with conspiring to arrange or facilitate the travel of a man with a view to him being exploited.
Mrs Ekweremadu and Mr Obeta, 50, from Southwark, south London, are charged with arranging the travel of the man with a view to him being exploited.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place between August last year and May 2022.
Following the hearing at the Old Bailey on Thursday, the judge granted Mrs Ekweremadu continued conditional bail and remanded the male defendants into custody.
