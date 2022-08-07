London Underground: New data reveals the noisiest sections of the Tube
- Published
The Victoria Line on the Tube network is a hotspot for noise complaints, according to new City Hall data.
Five sections of the line, which runs from Walthamstow to Brixton, have accrued 306 complaints about loud screeching in Tube tunnels.
London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon has called on Transport for London (TfL) to do more to prevent the noise.
TfL says it has undertaken 17,500 metres of noise-related rail grinding in the last six months.
It advises that noise coming from tracks can be from normal wear and tear, track faults or misaligned joints.
Ms Pidgeon, who obtained the data through a Mayor's Question Time answer, said the noise complaints were coming from passengers, drivers and people who live above or near to Tube lines.
The Liberal Democrat told BBC London: "People on the Tube increasingly are covering their ears when they're on certain parts.
"The bit of the Jubilee Line I now use going out to City Hall near Canning Town is terrible, absolutely terrible.
"You cannot talk above it as you can't hear a thing."
According to TfL's data, since November 2016 the Victoria Line section between King's Cross St Pancras and Highbury and Islington topped the areas on the Tube network with the most noise complaints - 108.
West Finchley to Hendon Central on the Northern Line featured second with 75 complaints.
Three of the other top five sections are also on the Victoria Line including between Victoria and Pimlico and between Vauxhall and Stockwell which have both received 54 noise complaints; while Walthamstow Central to Blackhorse Road recorded 51 noise complaints.
Esther Sharples, TfL's Director of Asset Performance and Capital Delivery insisted every noise complaint is thoroughly and promptly investigated.
She said: "We understand the importance of minimising noise levels on the Tube itself and in surrounding areas for our customers, staff and neighbours.
"This is a priority and we are determined to achieve this. We've been working to improve noise and vibration issues and have made a number of improvements, including removing insulated rail joints, which removes a source of noise, and improving the condition of the track."
TfL said key sites of noise are reviewed on a monthly basis by senior management and any noise complaints can be reported online.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk