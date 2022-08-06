Woolwich Common: Firefighters tackle grass fire
- Published
Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters were sent to tackling a grass fire in south-east London.
About two hectares of shrubland are ablaze on Woolwich Common.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) received 48 calls about the flames.
Crews from Plumstead, Eltham, Lee Green and other surrounding stations were called to the scene at about 16:20 BST.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
An LFB spokesman said: "The fire is now under control. Firefighters will remain at the scene to dampen down the area.
"Please help to keep our city safe in the hot weather by ensuring cigarettes are properly disposed of and by clearing away any rubbish and glass."
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a grass fire on Woolwich Common in #Woolwich. More information to follow. 📷 @0biWanKenobi87 pic.twitter.com/5SltCstLGc— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 6, 2022