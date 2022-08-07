Leytonstone stabbing: Dead teen named as Ghulam Sadiq
A 18-year-old man who died in a stabbing in east London has been named by police as Ghulam Sadiq.
Detectives said Mr Sadiq was attacked on High Road, Leytonstone, at about 14:15 BST on Saturday.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, the local resident died at the scene, opposite a pizza restaurant.
The Metropolitan Police said no arrests had been made but confirmed detectives had started a murder investigation.
A post-mortem exam would take place in due course, the Met added.
Det Ch Insp Linda Bradley said: "Our heartfelt thoughts are with Ghulam's family as they come to terms with this terrible tragedy, which no family should have to endure.
"He was attacked in broad daylight on the busy High Road on a summer Saturday afternoon.
"I know this will shock and appal the local community and I want to assure them we will do all we can to identify and bring to justice those responsible."
She appealed to the public to help with the investigation due to the area being busy at the time of the stabbing.
