Thornton Heath fatal explosion: Neighbours demand answers
- Published
Neighbours of a young girl killed in a suspected gas explosion say they want answers over what happened.
Three other people were taken to hospital on Monday after the blast in Thornton Heath, south London.
Residents say they had reported a strong gas smell two weeks ago while others said engineers had been working on the street and digging holes in recent days.
About 100 people have been evacuated from their homes.
Police confirmed the body of a girl, believed to be aged four, was recovered from a building in Galpin's Road, while the three other people were taken to hospital. A fourth person was treated at the scene.
Merton Council said the blast was caused by gas, describing it as a "major incident" while London Fire Brigade (LFB) is investigating the cause.
Residents were briefed on the situation by Merton Council officers, the Metropolitan Police and LFB at the nearby New Horizon's Centre on Monday evening.
Some grew agitated and raised their voices as they were told they would not be able to return to their homes and that workers had been unable to turn off the gas.
The Reverend Deji Ayorinde, of the nearby Pollards Hill Baptist Church, said there was "anger in the room".
"There is anger in the community surrounding unanswered questions," he added.
He said there was anger that no representatives of gas companies were at the briefing to answer questions.
He added: "This thing was reported and it still wasn't resolved days or weeks later."
"Who takes ownership for that? The anger has built up because it has now cost a life and that's a catalyst for the strength of emotion around this."
The electricity was switched off in Galpin's Road as a precaution, which also affected households that were not in the cordoned-off exclusion zone.
Residents were being housed in nearby accommodation by the council, with one suggesting that authorities said it could take up to 10 days before they could return home.
On Monday a spokeswoman from gas distribution company SGN, which is the gas emergency service in the area, said its engineers were working closely with the emergency services to establish the cause of the explosion.
They added that given the ongoing police investigation, it was "inappropriate to comment any further at this stage".
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk